Violation of Excise Policy to invite strict action, warns DC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

In continuation of the series of meetings being conducted by the Excise and Taxation Department with various stakeholders in view of the implementation of new Excise Policy from April 1 and the election model code of conduct currently in force, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh conducted a meeting with the licensees of retail liquor.

The licensees were apprised of compliance with Excise Policy 2024-25 and enforcement of guidelines of the code issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the Lok Sabha elections. The Department also sensitised the stakeholders to the implementation of the Excise Policy from April 1 in letter and in spirit.

The department assured cooperation for a smooth running of business. However, the stakeholders were given clear directions to strictly adhere to the policy, Excise Act 1914 and the rules framed thereunder, and the code. The licensees were informed that any violation or laxity would entail stringent action under the policy as well as penal action under the IPC. Emphasis was placed on curbing the menace of interstate smuggling.

A similar meeting was conducted yesterday with the bottlers and wholesalers of liquor of the city.

Bottling plant license cancelled

Acting tough on licensees found violating excise rules, Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh issued orders for the cancellation of licence of Queen Distillers & Bottlers Private Limited, a bottling plant, for multiple violations under the Excise Act.

Based on information received from sources, inspections were carried out on various bottling plants and based for the discrepancies found during these inspections, notices were issued to the licensees. Upon adjudicating the case after hearing the licensee, the order for cancellation of licence has been issued by the Excise and Taxation Commissioner against Queen Distillers & Bottlers Private Limited.

