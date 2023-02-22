AAP wins Delhi mayoral poll; Shelly Oberoi elected mayor

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, February 22

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday won the Delhi mayoral election and Shelly Oberoi was elected the mayor.

Of the total polled votes, 266, the AAP received 150 and the BJP 116.

The municipal House met after three failed attempts to hold election to the top post.

BJP MPs Meenakashi Lekhi and Hans Raj Hans were among the first to cast their vote.

The mayoral election is being conducted following a Supreme Court order.

Delhi got the mayor in the fourth attempt since the earlier elections were stalled amid ruckus over voting rights being given to nominated members.

Last week, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena gave his nod to convene the municipal House for holding the mayoral election following the apex court order.

The top court on February 17 ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to fix the date of elections for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the members of the standing committee of the civic body.

The court issued the order after hearing a plea moved by Oberoi, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate.

In a shot in the arm for the AAP, the apex court also held that the members nominated to the MCD by the Lt Governor cannot vote to elect the mayor.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia congratulated Oberoi and the party workers on the win. (With Agency Inputs)