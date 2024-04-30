Sunita, Atishi meet CM in jail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 29

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita and Delhi minister Atishi met the Chief Minister in Tihar Jail on Monday and gave him an update on the functioning of the government, including water and medicine issues in the Capital.

Sunita, whose application to meet her husband was earlier denied by the Tihar jail administration, was granted permission for the meeting on Monday, according to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Defamation complaint against Kejriwal, Atishi A criminal complaint was filed against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his AAP colleague Atishi before a court here on Monday, accusing them of defaming the BJP and its members.

The complaint was filed by Praveen Shankar Kapoor, the media head of BJP’s Delhi unit, before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tanya Bamniyal, who posted the matter for recording pre-summoning evidence on May 4.

He alleged the two AAP leaders made “false” statements, accusing the BJP of trying to buy and poach AAP MLAs and topple the state government, “with a mala fide intention to lower BJP’s and its workers’ reputation in public”.

After the meeting, Atishi told mediapersons that upon being asked about his well-being, Kejriwal told her not to worry about him. She said he instead asked if schoolchildren were getting books, adding, “He also asked me whether children were facing any difficulty in studies and whether the problem of medicines in mohalla clinics had been resolved.” She added that Kejriwal instructed her to ensure that there would be no water shortage in Delhi during the summers and that the public would not face any problems.

“Kejriwal instructed the MLAs to inspect their Assembly constituencies regularly, meet people and solve their problems,” she added.

In a message to the women of Delhi, he said he would come out soon and promised that Rs 1,000 honorarium would be given to them.

Sunita, who has been named a star campaigner for the party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, has held two roadshows in the Capital.

