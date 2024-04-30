 Congress trying to give OBC quota to minorities: BJP : The Tribune India

Delhi BJP OBC Morcha chief Sunil Yadav and party workers being stopped by the police and paramilitary personnel from breaking the barricades during a protest against the Congress on Monday. ANI



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 29

Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Monday staged a protest near the Congress headquarters at Akbar Road here, alleging the grand old party wanted to usurp reservation benefits meant for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and give them to the minorities.

Addressing the rally organised by the Delhi BJP’s OBC Morcha, state party president Virendra Sachdeva rallied the crowd, saying, “Modi will respond to those trying to snatch reservation from the Hindu OBCs once the party comes to power after the Lok Sabha elections.”

Marching from Mandir Marg, Sachdeva and OBC Morcha president Sunil Yadav, accompanied by activists, brandished banners and posters as they converged upon the Congress headquarters. Despite police attempts to thwart their advance, protesters breached barricades, symbolically burning an effigy of Rahul Gandhi to voice their discontent.

Expressing dismay over the situation, Sachdeva lamented, “I never imagined that in a country where the majority population is over 80 per cent, they would have to take to the streets to fight for their rights. Whenever the Congress has come to power in this country, it has worked to divide the nation.”

Echoing Sachdeva’s sentiments, Yadav accused the Congress of attempting to manipulate the reservation framework to favour minorities at the expense of the OBC Hindu community.

He vowed, “Our struggle will continue until Rahul Gandhi comes forward and apologises to the Hindu OBC society.”

Adding fuel to the fiery rhetoric, Delhi BJP’s vice-president Kapil Mishra levelled accusations against the Congress, alleging a deliberate attempt to undermine the legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar and deprive OBCs of their rightful benefits.

The protest, however, was met with resistance from law enforcement authorities, resulting in the detention of several BJP protesters.

BJP’s Chandolia holds roadshow, files papers

TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL

Before filing his nomination for the LS elections, Yogendra Chandolia, BJP candidate for the North West constituency, held a roadshow in the city. Besides thousands of party workers, Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi BJP Lok Sabha poll in-charge, co-in-charge and party’s Delhi president joined the procession. Chandolia said, “After a social and political journey of nearly 40 years, today I am going to file my nomination as a LS candidate. I am a worker and will respect all workers. I will expedite development works in my parliamentary constituency and will always be present among the people.”

