Sanjay blames BJP, L-G for MCD fiasco

New Delhi, April 29
The BJP and its Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) are responsible for the standing committee not being constituted in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi or the work being disrupted, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh.
The L-G not only arbitrarily nominated the BJP leaders as aldermen, but also gave them voting rights, Singh alleged. He said Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to remain as Chief Minister is a demonstration of his democratic rights in opposition to the dictatorship of the Central Government. Singh’s comments followed the Delhi High Court’s observation that while Kejriwal’s choice to stay as CM is a personal decision, it should not infringe upon the fundamental rights of young children.
