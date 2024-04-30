Former Congress councillor among new BJP joinees

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 29

The BJP officially welcomed new members at a press conference today. Among the new BJP members were Poonam Bagdi, a former councillor from the Delhi Congress, and Ashwani Bagdi, who previously contested the municipal elections as a Bahujan Samaj Party candidate.

Arunima, the national president of the Women’s Development Forum, Ritu Sharma, the forum’s Delhi president, Pradeep Mishra, who ran as an Independent candidate in the 2022 municipal elections, Sushil Sharma Rituraj, Renu Ajay Faur, Mulchand Aasival, Paramanand Kumhar, Advocate Rajesh Gupta, Narendra Garg, Vinod Tomar, Arun Kumar, Poonam Chaudhary, and Savita Khatri also joined the saffron party.

“Every BJP worker is committed to fighting against the corrupt Delhi Government,” said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

The BJP leaders claim that among the party’s new members are individuals who are deeply connected to grassroots movements. The addition of a significant number of women to the party’s ranks underscores its efforts to promote gender equality and diversity, they add.

