 Shehnaaz Gill begins Phuket holiday with grand welcome : The Tribune India

Shehnaaz Gill begins Phuket holiday with grand welcome

Shehnaaz Gill takes a break from work to enjoy

Shehnaaz Gill begins Phuket holiday with grand welcome

Shehnaaz Gill holidays in Phuket. Instagram/shehnaazgill



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 13

Shehnaaz Gill is setting some major weekend goals and vacation goals at the same time. Her latest social media pictures are sure to get her fans excited. The actress is holidaying in Phuket and she made sure to share pictures on Instagram Stories.

In the first picture, Shehnaaz can be seen enjoying a grand Thai food spread that included pizzas, noodles, soup, salad, momos, coconut water and lots more. Accompanied by her friend, Shehnaaz chose a loose black kurta as she began her holiday on a comfy note.

Along with the picture, she wrote, “Made it to Phuket and first up – Pet Puja.”

A screenshot of Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram Stories.

Take a look at some more pictures from Shehnaaz Gill's Phuket diaries.

A screenshot of Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram Stories.
A screenshot of Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram Stories.

Shehnaaz is focusing on herself and these pictures are a proof. A week back, she shared on Instagram that she is ‘starting with her yoga journey’. In the picture, Shehnaaz is seen sitting in padma asana with her eyes closed and hands folded in mudra. In the hashtags, she wrote, ‘“#Peace, #MyHappyPlace and #Yoga.’

Shehnaaz has been active on social media and runs a chat show titled Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill where she interviews celebrities in her ‘desi’ authentic style.

Shehnaaz recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film stars Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati in lead roles and Bhumika Chawla, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal among others in the supporting cast. The movie released on the occasion of Eid, April 21.

#Phuket #shehnaaz gill #Thailand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case

2
Punjab

Jalandhar bypoll result LIVE updates: AAP's Sushil Rinku wins; state Congress chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

3
Nation

Karnataka election results 2023 LIVE updates: Congress wins big; BJP concedes defeat

4
Patiala

Permanent residency abroad, Punjabi University prof suspended

5
Nation

Pilot's friend in cockpit: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India; suspends pilot's licence for 3 months

6
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Suspects were in touch with foreign handlers, says FIR

7
Entertainment

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra to have Bollywood-themed engagement; Karan Johar, Sania Mirza among others on guest list

8
Chandigarh

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

9
Punjab

Punjab Government introduces colour-coded stamp papers for industry

10
Nation

Sameer Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case, booked by CBI

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

Karnataka Election results LIVE updates : Counting begins; curfew imposed in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada

Karnataka election results 2023 LIVE updates: Congress wins big; BJP concedes defeat

Cong: 139, BJP: 62: JDS: 20, Others: 3

Karnataka polls: 'Nafrat ka bazaar' closed down, 'mohabbat ki dukaanein' opened, says Rahul

'Nafrat ka bazaar' closed down, 'mohabbat ki dukaanein' opened, says Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka result

Addresses a press conference after Congress’s good showing i...

Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar breaks down, gives credit to Gandhi family for reposing faith in him

Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar breaks down, gives credit to Gandhi family for reposing faith in him

With tears rolling down his cheeks, the former minister than...

Jalandhar bypoll result: Test of one-year performance of Bhagwant Mann-led government today

Jalandhar bypoll result LIVE updates: AAP's Sushil Rinku wins; state Congress chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

Sushil Rinku doesn't trail in any round

After Sangrur debacle, APP re enters Lok Sabha from Punjab with Jalandhar win

After Sangrur debacle, AAP re-enters Lok Sabha from Punjab with Jalandhar win

After ‘poaching Rinku from Congress’, winning the bypoll had...


Cities

View All

Blast suspects were in touch with foreign handlers: FIR

Amritsar blasts: Suspects were in touch with foreign handlers, says FIR

Class XII CBSE results: Arshdeep Singh, Kashvi Aggarwal come first in Amritsar district with 98.8%

5.5 kg heroin hidden in brooms seized at Attari

Class X results: Jaspreet Kaur, Kushi Arora joint toppers

Irrigation Department working on reviving closed canal systems in Amritsar

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE X RESULT: Panchkula’s Asees Jot Singh bags Class X top spot

IAF to develop Kevlar safety screens for gunners on Dhruv helicopters

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Tricity Toppers: Students pass with flying colours

Two Class 12 students die by suicide in Delhi after CBSE results

Two Class 12 students die by suicide in Delhi after CBSE results

242 govt schools in Delhi see100% pass percentage

Delhi Police bust 3 extortion rackets linked to Bishnoi, Brar

Chargesheet filed in Nikki murder case

AAP Sushil Rinku Rinku's success story from councillor to MLA to MP

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: From councillor to MLA to MP

Jalandhar bypoll result: Impressive show by BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Jalandhar bypoll result LIVE updates: AAP's Sushil Rinku wins; state Congress chief Warring says 'we humbly accept people's mandate'

Girls take the lead in CBSE results

Anshya scores 99.8% in Class X

Jasreen tops district with 99.2%

Jasreen tops district with 99.2%

Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class X exams

82-year-old man dies of Covid-19

Come June, drive smooth, fast on busiest inner city grid

GLADA demolishes eight illegal colonies

Permanent residency abroad, university prof suspended

Permanent residency abroad, Punjabi University prof suspended

Thapar Engineering student found dead in hostel

Cbse XII results: Mehak Sharma shines with 97.2% in commerce

CBSE X results: Simrandeep Kaur from Scholar Fields excels with 99%

Fateh march welcomed at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib