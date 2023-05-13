Shehnaaz Gill begins Phuket holiday with grand welcome

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 13

Shehnaaz Gill is setting some major weekend goals and vacation goals at the same time. Her latest social media pictures are sure to get her fans excited. The actress is holidaying in Phuket and she made sure to share pictures on Instagram Stories.

In the first picture, Shehnaaz can be seen enjoying a grand Thai food spread that included pizzas, noodles, soup, salad, momos, coconut water and lots more. Accompanied by her friend, Shehnaaz chose a loose black kurta as she began her holiday on a comfy note.

Along with the picture, she wrote, “Made it to Phuket and first up – Pet Puja.”

Take a look at some more pictures from Shehnaaz Gill's Phuket diaries.

Shehnaaz is focusing on herself and these pictures are a proof. A week back, she shared on Instagram that she is ‘starting with her yoga journey’. In the picture, Shehnaaz is seen sitting in padma asana with her eyes closed and hands folded in mudra. In the hashtags, she wrote, ‘“#Peace, #MyHappyPlace and #Yoga.’

Shehnaaz has been active on social media and runs a chat show titled Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill where she interviews celebrities in her ‘desi’ authentic style.

Shehnaaz recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film stars Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati in lead roles and Bhumika Chawla, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal among others in the supporting cast. The movie released on the occasion of Eid, April 21.

