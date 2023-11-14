6 Delhi residents die as their car collides with truck in UP

Muzaffarnagar, November 14
Six people were killed when their car collided with a truck at Rampurtiraha on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway early on Tuesday, a police official said.
Circle officer (Sadar) Vinay Gautam told PTI that the accident took place when the victims, who hailed from Shahdara in Delhi, were on way to Haridwar.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
