BJP has given ‘chance’ to son of farmer: Bhajan Lal Sharma on being picked as next Rajasthan CM

PTI

Jaipur, December 12

Rajasthan Chief Minister-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday thanked the BJP leadership for giving a “chance” to the son of a farmer and said the party takes care of its workers.

The surprise choice for the post was announced after BJP MLAs met here and elected the 56-year-old legislator from Sanganer as the leader of its legislature party. He is at present a Rajasthan BJP general secretary.

Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will be the deputy chief ministers and Vasudev Devnani the speaker of the state assembly, said senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh, who led a team of three party central observers to oversee the meeting.

“The BJP is the only party which gives opportunities to its workers. I would like to thank the party's national and state leadership for giving a chance to the son of a farmer,” said Sharma on being picked as the next chief minister of the state.

“The BJP is a party that takes care of its workers. The party has honoured a small worker of the organisation. I am thankful for it,” he told reporters at the BJP office after seeing off Defence Minister Singh at the Jaipur airport.

Following the legislature party meeting, Sharma as the CM-designate met Governor Kalraj Mishra and staked claim to form the government in the state. Singh was among the leaders present at the Raj Bhawan.

Party sources said that the oath taking ceremony is likely to take place on December 15.

After meeting the governor, Sharma and other leaders went to the airport to see off Singh and then returned to the BJP office.

Following the announcement of Sharma being the CM-designate, people living in the vicinity of Sharma's residence celebrated the moment, with many reaching the Balaji Tower to congratulate his family members.

Sharma along with his wife and sons Abhishek and Kunal, a doctor, stay on the seventh floor of the apartment near Jawahar Circle.

Security has been tightened for Sharma's family members, who will soon move to the chief minister's official residence.

