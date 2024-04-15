Congress crossing all limits to divide country: Modi

New Delhi, April 14
Addressing a public meeting at Mysuru in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress was roaming around like the ‘Sultan of the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang. He accused the Congress of dividing and weakening the country.
JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda shared the dais with Modi in a show of strength by the NDA. Of the total 28 seats in Karnataka, the BJP is contesting in 25 and its ally JD(S) in three. The PM claimed that the Congress has crossed “all the limits of hating the country”.
“People of Karnataka are witness that those who speak against India, the Congress as a reward gives them an election ticket. Recently you might have seen at a Congress election rally a person made people shout ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogan, but before doing it, he had to seek the permission of leaders sitting on the stage,” Modi said.
He said while India’s stature and respect are increasing globally, Congress leaders go abroad to denigrate the country. “When the country gives a fitting reply to its enemies, the Congress demands proof of surgical strikes from the Army, he said targetting the grand old party.
