 Lok Sabha Speaker refers complaint against TMC MP Mahua Moitra to ethics panel : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Lok Sabha Speaker refers complaint against TMC MP Mahua Moitra to ethics panel

Lok Sabha Speaker refers complaint against TMC MP Mahua Moitra to ethics panel

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s has accused Mahua Moitra of taking ‘bribes’ from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker refers complaint against TMC MP Mahua Moitra to ethics panel

Mahua Moitra. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, October 17

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s “bribe-for-query” complaint against Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra to the Ethics Committee of the lower House.

Dubey has accused Moitra of taking “bribes” from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament and urged Birla to constitute an “inquiry committee” to look into the charges against her.

Moitra has hit back, saying she “welcomes any move against her after the Lok Sabha Speaker is finished dealing with pending charges against him (Dubey)”.

The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha is chaired by BJP member Vinod Kumar Sonkar.

On Sunday, Dubey wrote to Birla under the subject “Re-emergence of nasty ‘Cash for Query’ in Parliament, Direct involvement of Smt. Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) for serious ‘Breach of Privilege’, ‘Contempt of the House’ and a ‘Criminal Offence’ under Section 120-A of IPC”.

Citing a letter he has received from an advocate, Dubey said the lawyer has shared “irrefutable” evidence of bribes exchanged between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and a businessman.

In his letter to the speaker, Dubey said 50 of 61 questions she asked in Lok Sabha till recently were focused on the Adani Group, the business conglomerate which the TMC MP has often accused of malpractices, more so after it was at the receiving end of a critical report of short-selling from Hindenburg.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Om Birla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Science Technology

WhatsApp rolls out passwordless logins with passkeys on Android

2
Punjab

Former Congress MLA Kulbir Zira arrested

3
Punjab

Resume visas for People of Indian Origin in Canada, Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Sahney requests MEA

4
World

Hamas releases first video of hostage: French-Israeli woman was abducted from a party

5
India

MS Gill laid to rest, wreath placed on ex-PM Manmohan Singh’s behalf

6
Punjab

Akal Takht imposes ban on carrying of Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop' for destination weddings

7
World

Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning

8
Ludhiana

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

9
Patiala

'Killed' 31 years ago in a 'fake encounter', CBI finds Patiala man alive

10
Diaspora

Sikh teen in US punched for wearing turban, told 'we don't wear that in this country'

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Top News

Supreme Court says no to same-sex marriage

Supreme Court declines to legalise same-sex marriage

CJI says ‘making such a law is domain of Parliament’

Same-sex marriage is legal in these 34 countries; here’s the complete list

Same-sex marriage is legal in these 34 countries; here’s the complete list

In these countries, marriage between same-sex couples is leg...

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, questioning his governance and ‘lack of fiscal prudence’

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, questioning his governance and fiscal prudence

Purohit has accused the state government of diverting capita...

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award, dedicates it to film fraternity

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award, dedicates it to film fraternity

She made her debut in Hindi films opposite Dev Anand in Guru...

I-T dept conducts searches in tax evasion probe against Punjab business group

Income Tax searches held in tax evasion probe against Punjab business group

The company has its registered office in Punjab and the I-T ...


Cities

View All

Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Amritsar: Doctors end protest after police register case against attackers

Daily flight from Amritsar to Mumbai from November 1

This ward’s residents battle bad roads poor sanitation, garbage heaps, stench

NREGA workers hold protest, want timely payment of wages

Another fire at PGI, battery spark cause this time too

Chandigarh: Another fire at PGI, battery spark cause this time too

Mishaps prompt PGI to upgrade firefighting infra

As auctions fail, Chandigarh MC proposes to rent out 108 unsold booths

5 cars damaged as tree falls on them in Chandigarh's Sector 8

Punjab drugs case: Bikram Majithia appears in Mohali court

‘Dead’ for 20 years, ex-navy employee arrested by Delhi Police for triple murder

‘Dead’ for 20 years, ex-navy employee arrested by Delhi Police for triple murder

Delhi airport sees 13 flight diversions due to bad weather

Govt bungalow allocation row: High Court allows Raghav Chadha's plea against trial court's decision to vacate interim order

2020 Delhi riots: Court pulls up police for ‘half-hearted’ probe, seeks written explanation

May make AAP accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED

Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

AAP summons MLA Sheetal Angural day after his outburst against MP Sushil Rinku

Farmers seek extension of deadline to extract sand from fields

Biker killed in road accident

Two Jharkhand residents arrested with 1.5-kg opium

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

After collision, concrete mixer truck falls into canal in Ludhiana

Tough time for farmers after rainfall due to lack of facilities at grain market in Ludhiana

Rainfall to delay harvesting, stretch paddy lifting schedule

Lodhi Club Road underpass in Ludhiana waterlogged again after rain, commuters bear brunt

‘Killed’ 31 years ago in a ‘fake encounter’, CBI finds man alive

'Killed' 31 years ago in a 'fake encounter', CBI finds Patiala man alive

Rain wreaks havoc on mandis, flattens crops

Police crack Bihar native’s murder within hours

Kerala student killed in mishap at railway station

Built six months ago, new SDM complex yet to be inaugurated