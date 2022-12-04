‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to reach J&K next month: Congress

Srinagar: The Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach J&K by the end of January. J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief Viqar Rasool Wani said all the arrangements for the yatra were being made. Led by Rahul Gandhi, the rally would take place between Lakhanpur and Kashmir, he added. PTI
BDC chairperson, social activist join BJP
Jammu: A Block Development Council (BDC) chairperson, Khursheed Ahmad Mir, and social activist Abdul Khalid from Uri joined the BJP on Saturday. Welcoming them, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said the party was expanding its base in the Valley at a fast pace. PTI
At cycle rally, MC, JSCL highlight govt initiatives
Jammu: The Jammu MC and Jammu Smart City Limited organised a cycle rally, a part of ‘My Town My Pride - Jan Abhiyan’ campaign. The participants spread awareness about government initiatives for welfare of people. MC Commissioner Rahul Yadav flagged off the rally from the Jammu bus stand. PTI
FASTag-enabled parking launched
Jammu: J&K’s first FASTag-enabled parking system was launched at the Jammu bus stand on Saturday. This will help streamline the parking process, officials said.
