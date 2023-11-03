House where terrorist was sheltered attached

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 2

The police on Thursday said a property used to harbour and shelter Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Reyaz Naikoo has been attached in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

In an official statement, the police disclosed that in accordance with an order from the Special Court in Pulwama, dated November 1, 2023, Awantipora Police, along with a territorial magistrate, executed the attachment order for the house of Azad Ahmad Teeli, an associate of the terrorist, in Beighpora (Awantipora). The attachment was carried out in the presence of village elders and community members.

According to the police, the house owner, Azad Ahmad Teeli, was arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) Section 19 for wilfully harbouring two terrorists, including the then chief commander of the banned outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, Reyaz Naikoo, also known as Zubair-Ul-Islam. The attachment of the property was done under Section 33 of the UAPA, which mandates attachment proceedings even after the presentation of a chargesheet, if not carried out during the investigation. This marks the first instance of such a case by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The police, once again, issued a stern warning to people, urging them not to provide shelter or harbour terrorists. Failing to comply with this warning will result in legal action, including the attachment of movable and immovable properties. The statement also emphasised that in the event of any forced or coercive entry by terrorists into a house or vehicle, the matter should be reported to the police immediately. Failure to do so will lead to legal proceedings, including the seizure and attachment of such properties.

