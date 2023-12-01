Hoshiarpur defeat Barnala by eight wickets

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 30

In the U-14 Inter-District Cricket Tournament organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, Hoshiarpur entered the quarter-final by defeating Barnala by 8 wickets. In a match of 50 overs, Barnala team won the toss and elected to bat first.

The whole team was dismissed at a score of 130. For Barnala team, Akshit Kaushal contributed 35 runs and Navjotdeep Singh contributed 26 runs. While bowling brilliantly on behalf of Hoshiarpur, Harshit Nanda dismissed 4 players, Keshav Sharma and Yug Grover dismissed 2 players each, Sankalp Sharma and Rudra Pratap dismissed 1 player each of Barnala. With a target of 131 runs to win in 50 overs, Hoshiarpur team scored 134 runs and lost 2 wickets in 21.3 overs and won the match by 8 wickets.

While batting brilliantly for Hoshiarpur, Yug Grover contributed 57 runs, captain Parth Sharma 35, Harshit Nand contributed 17 runs and Navraj Ahluwalia contributed 13 runs. HDCA secretary Dr Raman Ghai said that Hoshiarpur had entered the quarter-final by registering consecutive wins over Kapurthala, Nawanshahr and Banrala. On Hoshiarpur team big victory, HDCA president Dr Daljit Khela, joint secretary Vivek Sahni and chairman of the tournament committee, Dr Pankaj Shiv, congratulated on behalf of all the officials and extended their best wishes for the quarter-final match.

District coach Daljit Singh, team coach Daljit Dhiman, HDCA trainer and former national cricketer Kuldeep Dhami and district women’s coaches Davinder Kaur, Vivek Sharma and Sodhi Ram congratulated the team for this brilliant performance.

#Barnala #Cricket #Hoshiarpur