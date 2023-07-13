 Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas : The Tribune India

After rise of water in drain, several localities flooded either through overflow or sewerage system

A flooded slum area after Buddha Nullah overflowed on Tajpur Road. PHOTO: ASHWANI DHIMAN



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 12

On Wednesday, the Buddha Dariya, commonly known as Buddha Nullah due to its high pollution levels, persisted in wreaking havoc in the city by overflowing from various points and inundating neighbouring areas. Water from the nullah caused flooding in several colonies in different parts of the city and a slum area on Tajpur Road, either through overflow or the sewerage system. The situation has left the residents to face a harrowing time again.

MC chief, officials inspect nullah points

After rise in the water level of the Buddha Nullah, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shena Aggarwal took stock of the situation on Wednesday. She along with offiicals inspected different points of the nullah, including New Kundanpuri, Shivpuri, Pavitar Nagar, Tajpur road, among other areas. She directed the officials to further expedite the process to strengthen the Buddha Nullah and pump out accumulated water from affected areas around the nullah.

Today, the Buddha Nullah, which is flowing beyond its capacity, resulting in the accumulation of water on the main Tajpur Road, causing inconvenience for commuters. Streets of CMC Colony, New Vijay Nagar, Puneet Nagar and some other residential colonies on the road were inundated. Besides, some areas outside the civic body limits were also affected by the swollen drain.

The situation proved distressing for slum dwellers residing on Tajpur Road, as their makeshift dwellings were flooded with water again. Consequently, they found themselves homeless, with many unable to protect their belongings promptly due to the sudden surge in the water level of the nullah. Additionally, the overflowing water also accumulated in a police chowki, dairy complex areas, a fuel station, and other sites located on Tajpur Road. DS Oberai, president of the Dairy Complex Association (Tajpur Road), said some dairy units were also flooded due to the nullah water.

Rainwater accumulated inside the police chowki on Tajpur Road.ASHWANI DHIMAN

In some parts of the city, water from the swollen drain entered residential areas such as Chander Nagar and Shivpuri through the sewerage system that was linked with it. Keemti Rawal, a resident of Chander Nagar, said the water of the nullah was getting accumulated in the streets through the sewerage system for the past few days. The situation was worse today as water also entered some establishments. The residents were worried about the issue.

Besides, the nullah was also overflowing in an area just opposite Chander Nagar and near Peeru Banda today. Other areas, including New Deep Nagar and Vivek Nagar, were also affected. An official said MC teams were making efforts to drain out accumulated water from affected areas. The teams placed sandbags to reinforce vulnerable areas of the nullah. Additionally, machines were employed to remove weeds from the drain.

Ravinder Garg, Superintending Engineer of MC, said the water level in the nullah remained high even in the evening. They are taking every possible measure to prevent flooding.

Tajpur Road section closed for traffic movement

As a precautionary measure, the administration took action and closed the Tajpur Road section near the MC’s city bus depot for traffic movement, suspecting potential damage due to the increased water level of the Buddha Nullah. Commuters were urged to take alternate routes. The traffic police were deployed there.

Nullah waters visibly clean: Residents

The nullah water was visibly cleaned today after excessive flow of water from upstream areas. No foul smell was emanating from the nullah, some residents said. The Jamalpur STP and dyeing units refrained from disposing of their water into the nullah.

#Buddha Nullah Ludhiana #Environment #Pollution

