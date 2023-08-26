Driver killed as truck falls into drain on Dehlon-Sahnewal road

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Aug 25
The driver of a truck carrying gravel was killed after he lost control over his vehicle and it fell into a drain near Ghawaddi village on the Dehlon-Sahnewal road early this morning.
The deceased was identified as Sukhpal Singh of Butahri village in Ludhiana district.
Though the mishap occurred around 4 am, the wreckage of the vehicle was removed after rescue operation in the afternoon.
Dehlon SHO Paramdeep Singh said the truck (bearing registration number BP 07 S9950) had fallen into the Ghawadi drain on the Dehlon-Sahnewal road early on Friday morning and the police had started a rescue operation after getting information.
The police had to be extra cautious during rescue operation as nobody, including the owner of
the truck, was sure about the number of occupants in the driver’s chamber of the vehicle.
Though the exact reason behind the mishap was yet to be ascertained, it is believed that the driver had lost control over the wheels due to the presence of potholes on the road near the drain bridge. Railing of the bridge had also smashed completely in the incident. The deceased was the lone member of a small peasant family.
The police handed over the body to relatives of the deceased after completing inquest proceedings.
