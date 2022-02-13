Sports meet begins at dental college

Ludhiana, February 12
The Annual Sardar Jawala Singh Memorial Sports Meet of Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College and Hospital got off to a colourful start on Friday. Students of the MDS and BDS courses, besides faculty and staff members are taking part in regular sports disciplines and fun games.
Dr Anhad Raj Singh, chairman of the college, opened the meet. “On playground, one learns the value of cooperation, team work, sense of duty and determination to win,” he said.
A ‘street play’ was presented by interns. Its theme was a fun portrayal on the dependence on Internet, which made lives easier on the one hand and alienated people on the other. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in
The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...
IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer
KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1
Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...
No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery
It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...
33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab
The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...