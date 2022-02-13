Sports meet begins at dental college

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 12

The Annual Sardar Jawala Singh Memorial Sports Meet of Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College and Hospital got off to a colourful start on Friday. Students of the MDS and BDS courses, besides faculty and staff members are taking part in regular sports disciplines and fun games.

Dr Anhad Raj Singh, chairman of the college, opened the meet. “On playground, one learns the value of cooperation, team work, sense of duty and determination to win,” he said.

A ‘street play’ was presented by interns. Its theme was a fun portrayal on the dependence on Internet, which made lives easier on the one hand and alienated people on the other. —