Two thieves nabbed, 11 vehicles recovered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 30

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have arrested two vehicle thieves and recovered 11 two-wheelers from their possession.

The duo have been identified as Talwinder Singh, alias Tannu (25), of Dashmesh Nagar and Sukhmani (23) of Sandhu Nagar.

ADCP Sameer Verma in a statement issued stated that the police had received a tip-off that the two suspects committed several vehicle thefts in city areas and were roaming in the city. The police party laid a trap and nabbed them.

ADCP Verma said later during the questioning of the suspects, eight motorcycles and three scooters were recovered from them. The vehicles were stolen by them recently from city areas.

Now, police remand of the suspects would be sought so that more stolen vehicles, if any, can also be recovered from them. So far, a case was registered against them.