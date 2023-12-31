Two thieves nabbed, 11 vehicles recovered

Ludhiana, December 30
The Ludhiana police today claimed to have arrested two vehicle thieves and recovered 11 two-wheelers from their possession.
The duo have been identified as Talwinder Singh, alias Tannu (25), of Dashmesh Nagar and Sukhmani (23) of Sandhu Nagar.
ADCP Sameer Verma in a statement issued stated that the police had received a tip-off that the two suspects committed several vehicle thefts in city areas and were roaming in the city. The police party laid a trap and nabbed them.
ADCP Verma said later during the questioning of the suspects, eight motorcycles and three scooters were recovered from them. The vehicles were stolen by them recently from city areas.
Now, police remand of the suspects would be sought so that more stolen vehicles, if any, can also be recovered from them. So far, a case was registered against them.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The blaze erupted around 02:15 am at the factory in Waluj MI...
BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in Bengaluru in tree felling case
Vikram Simha has been accused of felling trees in forest are...
Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled
16 flights were cancelled due to fog on Saturday
India brimming with self-confidence, imbued with spirit of self-reliance: PM Modi
Prime Minister also emphasises on physical and mental health
Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year
Closed tourism units resume operations