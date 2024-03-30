Welder killed on intervention in neighbour’s fight with relative

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 29

A man lost his life when he intervened in his neighbour’s fight with his relative at Suraj Nagar, Shimlapuri, on Thursday night. Assailants attacked him with a sword critically injuring him on the neck which led to his death.

The entire incident was captured in the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area. While fleeing from the spot, miscreants waved sharp weapons to intimidate area residents.

The deceased was identified as 41-year-old Gurdeep Singh, alias Sonu. He worked as welder. The victim was to go abroad in the coming few days as he had got an appointment letter. The victim’s death has shattered his family. He has left behind his wife and two children.

As per information, a locality youth Deepu clashed with his maternal uncle and his daughter. After hearing the noise, Gurdeep came on the spot and tried to calm them. After pacifying both the parties, he was about to leave when Seema, daughter of Deepu’s maternal uncle, called some armed youths on the spot who thrashed Gurdeep.

The victim tried to save his life by running away, but youths chased him and killed him. Gurdeep was attacked with a sword on his neck. The attackers left him almost dead in the street. When area residents started gathering, assailants fled from the spot. Among the assailants, two were reportedly Nihangs. People shifted injured Gurdeep to the Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

ACP Brij Mohan said the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area was being checked. The miscreants, who committed the murder, would be nabbed soon, he said. A case was registered against the suspects, he said.

