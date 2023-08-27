Worker falls off 15th floor, dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 26

A worker died after falling off 15th floor of a building on the Mullanpur-Ferozepur road on Friday night. He was installing a railing in a flat. The flats were being constructed by a private company.

Since pieces of the railing had pierced into his body, a cutting machine was used to remove the same.

The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Suhaib. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, he was staying in the company’s flats along with other labourers. His co-workers said Suhaib was working without wearing a safety belt.

After his death, the workers in flats staged a protest, seeking compensation for the victim’s family. They also protested against the company. After assurance from the police, the protesters were calmed down.

The labourers demanded that the company should provide safety equipment to the workers. They work in dangerous conditions and Suhaib was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the incident. There were no safety nets or measures underneath the flats either.

ASI Paramjit Singh said kin of the deceased had reached a comprise with the company. Hence, inquest proceedings under Section 175 of the CrPc were initiated in the case.

