35-yr-old father of three dies of 'drug overdose'

Jalandhar, August 25
Twenty-five days after two youths were found dead after a suspected drug overdose under the Hamira bridge in Kapurthala, a 35-year-old father of three succumbed to suspected drug overdose at Bholath Civil Hospital on Wednesday. This is the third case of drug ‘overdose’ in the district in the past month.
Sunder Singh alias Jaggu, a resident of Baagwanpur village in Bholath, was found unconscious on Wednesday. A migrant labourer, he had returned home from work on Wednesday and then, he went out with two men of the same village.
Reportedly, the trio visited a liquor vend and then a village motor, where, hours later, Sunder’s body was found. Sunder was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital. The Bholath police has said it would only be clear after the post-mortem examination whether it was a drug overdose or not.
The deceased’s father, Bhupinder Singh, alleged that easy availability of drugs in the village had claimed Sunder’s life. Sarabjit Singh, Sarpanch of Baagwanpur village, said, “Sunder was the bread winner of the house and is survived by three kids.”
Gaurav Dhir, SHO of Bholath police station, said, “No drug-related items were found at the spot. The body had been sent for post-mortem examination.”
