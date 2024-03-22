Election Commission appoints 5 new SSPs in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Friday said the Election Commission had appointed Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of five districts in the state.

Giving details, the CEO said Deepak Pareek has been posted as SSP Bathinda while Ankur Gupta has been posted as SSP Jalandhar Rural. Simrat Kaur has been appointed SSP Malerkotla, Suhail Qasim Mir as SSP Pathankot and Pragya Jain has been posted as SSP Fazilka.

