Will soon give Rs 1,000 every month to women: Bhagwant Mann

Ropar, April 29

Campaigning for AAP’s Anandpur Sahib candidate Malvinder Singh Kang, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that his government will soon provide Rs 1,000 every month to women.

He said their promise to waive electricity bills had already been fulfilled.

Union workers ‘manhandled’ Several union workers who tried to protest during CM Bhagwant Mann’s roadshow alleged cops manhandled them and they were detained at the Ropar Civil Hospital

Jasbir Singh of Water Supply and Sanitation Workers’ Union said they were standing near the Civil Hospital to apprise the CM of their issues, but cops manhandled them

The CM said, “Earlier, 21 per cent of canal water was being used to irrigate fields. Under the AAP government, it has increased to 59 per cent. Within five months, 70 per cent of canal water will be used for irrigation. It will help in shutting down around six lakh tubewells, which will save Rs 7,000 crore electricity bill. This amount will be used to give Rs 1,000 per month to women.”

Mann said the BJP does the politics of hatred and polarisation and they want to divide people on the basis of religion and caste.

He claimed that AAP would win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

