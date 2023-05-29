St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The Eco Club of the school in alliance with Department of Environment, Chandigarh Administration, and NGO Yuvsatta organised an Inter School Skit Competition under LFE- Lifestyle for Sustainability. The event aimed at fostering teamwork, creativity and environmental consciousness among the students. Various reputed schools of the city took part in the contest showcasing their acting abilities through thought-provoking narratives and persuasive story telling. Brij Bhushan, Scientist, Department of Environment, Chandigarh Administration, graced the event as the chief guest. A distinguished panel of judges included Poonam, Sandeep Joshi and Ranjit, all artists and environmentalist. Focusing on the theme of sustainable utilisation of resources, the children highlighted key aspects such as renewable energy, waste reduction and management, water conservation and responsible consumption. At the end of the competition, three teams were judged the top three performers of the day. The teams included Mount Carmel, Chandigarh, Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, and GMSSS, Dhanas. The winners were felicitated with trophies and certificates to mark their excellence. The participants from various schools were also awarded with participating certificates.