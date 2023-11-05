 Pakistan players fined 10 per cent of match fee for slow over-rate against New Zealand : The Tribune India

Pakistan kept alive their semifinal hopes by defeating New Zealand via Duckworth Lewis method on Nov 4

Pakistan kept alive their semifinal hopes by defeating New Zealand via the Duckworth Lewis (DLS) method after rain curtailed the crucial fixture at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on November 4, 2023. PTI



Bengaluru, November 5

Pakistan players have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in a World Cup league game which they won by 21 runs here.

Pakistan kept alive their semifinal hopes by defeating New Zealand via the Duckworth Lewis (DLS) method after rain curtailed the crucial fixture at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

“Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Babar Azam's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration,” an ICC media release stated.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

New Zealand had amassed 401 for six after being put to bat.

Babar pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Paul Wilson and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Joel Wilson levelled the charge, the release added.

