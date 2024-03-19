Two Indian criminals arrested in Nepal

Kathmandu, March 19
Two Indian criminals along with weapons have been arrested by authorities here while they allegedly attempted robbery in Southern Nepal.
Both criminals were arrested from the Sarlahi district in Southern Nepal.
The suspects, identified as Jitendra Raut and his accomplice Shani Singh, both from Motihari, were intercepted by the police while they allegedly attempted robbery on Monday, according to District Police Office Sarlahi.
The police had to open fire to take them under control as they attempted to flee after seeing the police.
During the arrest, Raut sustained an injury to his knee from police gunfire. He is currently undergoing treatment at the provincial hospital in Malangwa, they said.
According to the Police, the arrested individuals are wanted in connection with around a dozen cases of kidnapping and looting in India.
The police have initiated further investigation into the matter.
