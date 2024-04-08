55 days to go, campaigning yet to pick up pace in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 7

Even as political parties have sounded the poll bugle, the usual hustle and bustle associated with elections is missing in the district. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Congress have yet to announce their candidates. The BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have given tickets to former diplomat Taranjit Singh and Punjab Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal, respectively. Once other parties announce their candidates, political activities would pick up pace.

The Lok Sabha elections in Punjab are slated for June 1. There is still time as 55 days are left for the poll. “At present, eight weeks are left for the elections,” said a local political observer. Sandhu is advocating a global identity for the holy city known worldwide for the Golden Temple. Dhaliwal is asking residents to vote for the party on the basis of its report card. Sandhu is also promising voters a special package from the Central Government in the year 2027 when the city would complete 450 years of its foundation.

Addressing meetings, Dhaliwal is asking people to remember the progress, corruption-free governance, mohalla clinics and jobs given to youth by the AAP government in the state.

