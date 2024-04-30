Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

Following in the footsteps of previous UT Adviser Dharam Pal, a 100-day action plan has been prepared by new UT Adviser Rajeev Verma for the city.

The city will go to the polls on June 1 and development works will be started again on the completion of the election process on June 6. As no new work could be undertaken during the model code of conduct period, the UT Administration has started working on the action plan for the next 100 days, said sources.

The Adviser has started holding meetings with the heads of the various departments to discuss about what works the department concerned could do in the next 100 days, besides clearing all pending works.

Voting in Chandigarh will be held in the last phase on June 1. With the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule on March 16, the model code of conduct had come into force. Owing to the election code, all development works were stopped in the city.

The Administration has started preparations so that work on development projects could be sped up after the elections. The Adviser had sought information from the departments on pending projects, number of ongoing court cases and new proposals on which work could be undertaken.

After receiving this information, the Adviser has started holding meetings with the HODs and secretaries of the departments concerned on the action plan, said the sources. Meetings with many of these departments have been held.

The main focus of the action plan would be on upgrade and construction of new government schools, shifting of grain, fruit and vegetable market from Sector 26 to Sector 39, and development of tourism master plan, setting up of infrastructure under the EV Policy, improving public transport, implementation of RESCO Model for installation of solar plants free of cost at residents’ homes and works that have been scheduled for the financial year 2024-2025 to be done immediately after the election results are out.

On joining the UT Administration in June 2021, the then UT Adviser Dharam Pal had directed all departments to prepare a list of projects which could be completed in a time-bound manner in 100 days.

