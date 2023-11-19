Firing at BJP leader’s house in Bhoian village

Tarn Taran, November 18
Panic gripped Bhoian village after miscreants opened fire at the house of Kulwant Singh Bhail, a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader. However, no loss of life was reported and only the gate of the house got damaged.
A police party from Sri Goindwal Sahib led by DSP Ravisher Singh and Inspector Paramjit Singh reached the spot on Saturday and collected information of the incident.
The BJP leader told the police that the miscreants cut off the power supply before firing at his house. He claimed that it was second such incident. Inspector Paramjit Singh said a case under the relevant section has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
The big (One) Day
Unstoppable India’s moment of truth arrives as Australia sta...
All or nothing: Celebrating Virat Kohli's momentous journey
He bows down to Sachin Tendulkar, retains a teenager’s passi...