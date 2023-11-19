Firing at BJP leader’s house in Bhoian village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 18

Panic gripped Bhoian village after miscreants opened fire at the house of Kulwant Singh Bhail, a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader. However, no loss of life was reported and only the gate of the house got damaged.

A police party from Sri Goindwal Sahib led by DSP Ravisher Singh and Inspector Paramjit Singh reached the spot on Saturday and collected information of the incident.

The BJP leader told the police that the miscreants cut off the power supply before firing at his house. He claimed that it was second such incident. Inspector Paramjit Singh said a case under the relevant section has been registered.

