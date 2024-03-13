Lack of warning signs at road construction projects a threat to commuters’ lives in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 12

With the authorities concerned taking no proper safety measures, including putting up warning signs for commuters, at various road construction projects, cases of road accidents due to these reasons are reportedly rising in the city. A truck hit the cement boulder put up at the under-construction flyover at the Vallah-Verka bypass chowk in the wee hours of Tuesday. The accident exposes the lack of seriousness of the authorities concerned towards the safety of commuters.

At present, the construction of flyovers is underway at many other places, including the Vallah-Verka bypass chowk. The other flyovers are at Ranjit Avenue bypass, near Golden Gate and Manawala. However, most of the construction sites do not have proper warning signs for commuters.

The situation at the Ranjit Avenue and Vallah-Verka chowk construction sites is worst as only a narrow passage is available for traffic to pass. “Coming on a highway if a driver abruptly enters a construction site, it is difficult for him to pull the brakes. Moreover, visibility at night is low and as such more glow signs need to be put to warn the drivers against possible dangers ahead,” said Balrav Yadav, a college teacher.

He said at night, most drivers drive fast as they perceive that roads are comparatively empty. “But when they suddenly come across an obstacle, they fail to tackle such situations leading to road accidents,” he added.

Residents demand that the administration must ask the agencies or the contractors executing these development works on roads to comply with all safety guidelines listed in their contract so that people can be saved from undue harassment.

After the accident at the Vallah-Verka bypass, commuters faced great inconvenience as the truck remained stranded on the road creating a hurdle in smooth movement of vehicles.

