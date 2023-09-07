Project report to clean Tung Dhab drain to be sent for govt approval

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 6

The project report prepared to overhaul, treat and restore the Tung dhab drain, as directed by the state government, will be sent for approval by September 30. Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar, who held a meeting in this regard today, said that all efforts will be made to clean the drain, which has now turned into a site for dumping toxic industrial waste.

Will not let sewage be dumped in drain The Deputy Commissioner said that dung from 107 dairies in the vicinity will not be dumped in the drain or sewage and will be given to a compressed bio-gas producing company, which will build its plant on the outskirts of the city.

Different pipelines would be laid so that it is easy to treat dirty water

Looking at the drawings prepared by the Sewerage Department, which includes fixing the drain and laying sewage lines on both sides, Talwar said that waste water from the adjoining colonies and industries should reach the sewage treatment plant. “If possible, different pipelines would be laid, so that it is easy to treat the dirty water. In today’s proposal, with advice from subject experts, the department has made provision for a green belt, parking area, bicycle track and a wide track for walking on both sides of the drain, which is about 10.81 km long,” he said.

Apart from this, water purification plants would be installed in industrial units and by making them operational, this water will be sent through sewage to the treatment plant of the Municipal Corporation. Before sending the project to the government, the DC instructed that the subject experts examine the drawing in depth and said that the project should be finalised by September 30 so that the work can begin soon.

Over the years, the Tung Dhab drain, also known as Gumtala drain, passing through the city outskirts, has become just a sewage discharge nullah carrying millions of litres of

waste and unchecked industrial effluents.