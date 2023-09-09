‘Remove impounded vehicles from green belt, stop ‘misuse’ of community centre’

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 8

Ward number 4, which consists of some of famous localities like Ranjit Avenue A, B, D and E blocks, Defence Enclave, Amar Avenue and Kiran Avenue, is facing several development issues. However, roads, sewer and water supply is better in Ranjit Avenue area as compared to other city areas, but residents are upset over illegal parking and alleged ‘misuse’ of community centre in the E Block of Ranjit Avenue.

Jagjeet Singh Suchu, president, Ranjit Avenue E block welfare association, said, “We have been facing some serious problems for the last few years. The green belt and the footpath of main road of the E block has been blocked by the police station by parking the impounded vehicles. The number of impounded vehicles have been rising day by day. We have met senior officials and asked them to allot proper space to keep the impounded vehicles and case properties of the police. Ironically, no one is making effort to free the green belt and footpath.”

Residents of E block also demand handing over of the community hall of E block to the residents of the area. The government is using it to provide accommodation to labourers, workers or paramilitary troops.

“The community centre was constructed around 15 years ago, but it has not been handed over to the public. We have made several appeals, but to no avail. Now, the administration accommodate labourers of trade fairs or forces. The community centre is nor meant for residential accommodation. The sewer lines often get blocked due to misuse of complex. The government should hand it over to the residents,” said Jagjeet Singh.

Apart from this, residents of unauthorised localities, including Kiran Colony, are deprived of basic amenities. Amar Avenue is also underdeveloped and needed recarpeting of streets. Harpandeep Singh Aujla, former councilor, said, “We have made efforts to hand over the community centre to the public, but during the Covid-19 outbreak it was used as the quarantine centre and then the vaccination centre. It should be handed over to local residents. I will make efforts for it in future.”