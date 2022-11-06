 School girl in national kabaddi team : The Tribune India

campus notes

School girl in national kabaddi team

School girl in national kabaddi team

Jagdeep Kaur being felicitated on Saturday. Photo: Gurbaxpuri



Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Jagdeep Kaur, a Class X student of Guru Gobind Singh Convent School, Sohawa (Sarhali), has secured a place in the national kabaddi team. Jagdeep, with her extraordinary sports spirit, came to light in the recently organised ‘Kheda Watan Panjab Dean’ by the Punjab Government. During these, she played at the state level and won silver medal. She will participate in the International Kabaddi Cup to be held in Malaysia in January 2023. Baba Sukha Singh from the school’s managing committee felicitated Jagdeep on Saturday for her achievement.

NEP workshop at Excelsum

Amritsar: A CBSE workshop was organised by Dr Vinodita Sankhyan, Principal, Shri Ram Ashram Public School, at Excelsum High School, Loharka. The workshop was attended by over 80 teachers from different schools. It was a full-day workshop where attendees were made aware of the guidelines of CBSE and the government on National Education Policy 2020. She shared with them the role and importance of the mother tongue, importance of Sanskrit language, multilingualism and classes activity-based experiential learning methodology for teaching the students. Also about the guidelines pertaining to international languages, evaluation systems, etc. It was a highly interactive workshop in which the teachers interacted freely and all their queries were taken up. The director of Excelsum School, Gunita Grewal, thanked the resource-person for an exemplary session and felt the teachers will greatly benefit from it.

Seminar on water conservation held

The Eco Club of the DAV college organized a seminar titled "Save Blue, Live Green". The program's main goal was to provide in-depth knowledge to the students regarding water conservation and tree plantation. Prof Mukesh Aggarwal (Head, Haryawal Punab Lehar) and PN Sharma, Retd Regional Sales Manager from Pharmaceutical Company, were the keynote speakers on this occasion. Prof Aggarwal stated that environment is getting adversely affected by the pollution of air, water and soil and highlighted various techniques and strategies to save the mother earth. Sharma motivated the students and urged them to take small steps towards the preservation of the environment. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta congratulated the Convener of Eco Club, Prof Nihita Sharma and her team to organise such informative and illuminating seminar.

AP Singh appointed as new director

Chief Khalsa Diwan Management appointed eminent educationist Dr AP Singh Chawla as the Director Education (Operations). Dr AP Singh has 30 years of experience in the field of education. He is an MSc (Math), Doctorate in Literature, has held prestigious positions and services in various reputed institutions and has been honoured with many prestigious awards. Chief Khalsa Diwan president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, handed over the responsibilities of the new post to Dr AP Singh Chawla. He said that he hopes to work towards development of schools by implementing new constructive management policies and techniques to make the schools, especially rural schools, a peer of the modern age. He hoped that during the education conference to be organised by the Chief Khalsa Diwan Educational Committee in December 2022, he would serve with dedication and play a special role for the successful completion of the conference.

Khalsa College shines in Youth Fair

The students of Khalsa College for Women performed well by showcasing their skills in the three-day Zonal Youth Fair organised by Guru Nanak Dev University. College Principal Dr Surinder Kaur informed that during the said fair organised at GNDU, competitions like poster making, cartooning, clay modelling, debate, sangeet vocal, gidda, bhangra, mehndi, mime, mimicry, etc were organised in which university groups were organised. Recognized colleges participated. She said that the college secured the first position in poster-making, rangoli, mehndi and costume parade, second place in debate, clay modelling, installation, mime, phulkari and group shabad and the third position in speech, war, kavshari, ghazal and folk geet. /OC

