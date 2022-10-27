India-China trade hits $100 billion in Jan-Sept

PTI

Beijing, October 26

India and China bilateral trade continued to boom, crossing $100 billion for the second year in the first nine months of the current calendar year while India’s trade deficit climbed to over $75 billion, according to trade data released by Chinese customs.

The total bilateral trade, amid the military standoff in eastern Ladakh, went up to $103.63 billion, registering a 14.6% increase compared to last year during the same period.