India-China trade hits $100 billion in Jan-Sept

Beijing, October 26
India and China bilateral trade continued to boom, crossing $100 billion for the second year in the first nine months of the current calendar year while India’s trade deficit climbed to over $75 billion, according to trade data released by Chinese customs.
The total bilateral trade, amid the military standoff in eastern Ladakh, went up to $103.63 billion, registering a 14.6% increase compared to last year during the same period.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar
Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...
Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women
Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...
MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur
Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...
Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death
Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...
When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...