1,200 cops deployed at Panjab University, Chandigarh colleges

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

With a day remaining for the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections, all student groups made last-ditch efforts to woo voters today. As campaign came to an end on Monday, supporters interacted with voters as part of their silent campaign.

After yesterday’s incident (alleged attack on a presidential candidate), the campus witnessed peaceful activities. The day also witnessed a major push by groups to their online canvassing. To ensure smooth elections, officials of the university held a meeting with regard to election arrangements.

Security arrangements

Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the Chandigarh Police with the deployment of around 1,200 police personnel on the PU campus and at local colleges. A total 14 DSPs, 12 SHOs, 18 Inspectors, 10 police post in-charge and 938 police personnel have been deployed. Out of the total deployment, four DSPs, 10 Inspectors and around 500 cops will be on the PU campuses at Sector 14 and 25. Tents (a designated place allocated to all contesting parties) were removed by the authorities today.

Highlights

To woo voters, various exit polls were conducted on social media channels. While some give a clear majority to a group, the others predicted a ‘hung’ PUCSC House, like last year.

All contesting groups focused on reaching out to hostellers in a last-minute effort to gain a good share of votes.

Special security arrangements have been made at Student Centre. No entry of students to the counting centre (Gymnasium Hall) will be allowed. The police have barricaded the entire area.

