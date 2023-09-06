 All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today : The Tribune India

  • All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

15,693 to cast vote, students admitted to university till September 5 also eligible

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

Prof Jatinder Grover, DSW (extreme right) and other officials review poll preparations. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 5

As many as 15,693 students will cast their vote to pick new Panjab University Campus Students’ Council tomorrow. Voting will start at 9.30 am and counting at 12 noon.

Students outside SGGS College, Sector 26. NITIN MITTAL

The polling will be held at 170 polling booths with a total of 320 ballot boxes. As per the directives issued by the authorities, the newly inducted students, who have been admitted to the university till September 5, can also cast their vote. However, they have to produce their fee slips and identification cards.

Schedule

Voting: 9.30 am to 12 noon

Counting (office-bearers): 12 noon

Meanwhile, nine candidates are vying for the top post of the PUCSC president and four each for the posts of vice-president, secretary and joint secretary. Davinder Pal Singh (Panjab University Students’ Union), Divyansh Thakur (Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti), Jatinder Singh (National Students Union of India), Kuldeep Singh (Haryana Students Association), Manika Chhabra (Panjab Students’ Union Lalkar), Prateek Kumar (Students for Society), Rakesh Deshwal (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), Saksham Singh (Independent) and Yuvraj Garg (Students Organisation of India) are in the fray for the top post.

Election at colleges

Voting at 10 colleges, out of a total of 11 local colleges affiliated to the university, will also start at 9.30 am. The local colleges have more than 40,000 voters. The student representatives of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, have been elected unopposed. These 10 colleges are GGDSD College, Sector 32; DAV College, Sector 10; Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11; Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46; Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26; Dev Samaj College, Sector 45; MCM DAV College, Sector 36; Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50; Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42 and Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11. The election results of the colleges are expected to be out by 12 noon.

Guidelines issued for the elections

  • Students should assemble in their respective polling booths at 9.30 am
  • All students must be in the polling booths by 9.30 am
  • The teacher in charge will read out the instructions at 9.30 am
  • A student, who is held up at the gates due to traffic congestion or for some other reason, will be allowed to enter the polling booth up to 10.15 am. Any student found roaming around the department after 9.30 am will not be allowed to cast vote.
  • Students admitted to university till September 5 are entitled to cast vote by showing the fee slip of the current session.
  • Counting of votes (office-bearers) will start at 12 noon at the Gymnasium Hall, followed by the announcement of results.
  • Gate No. 1 (PGI side) will remain closed on Wednesday from 12 noon to 4:30 pm and the AC Joshi Library from 6 am to 11 pm.

Candidates in the fray

President

  • Davinder Pal Singh (PUSU)
  • Divyansh Thakur (CYSS)
  • Jatinder Singh (NSUI)
  • Kuldeep Singh (HSA)
  • Manika Chhabra (Panjab Students’ Union, Lalkar)
  • Prateek Kumar (Students for Society) Rakesh Deshwal (ABVP)
  • Saksham Singh (Independent)
  • Yuvraj Garg (SOI)

Vice-president

  • Anurag Vardhan (independent)
  • Gaurav Chauhan (ISA)
  • Gourav Kashiv (HIMSU)
  • Ranmeekjot Kaur (Sath)

Secretary

  • Avinash Yadav (ABVP)
  • Deepak Goyat (INSO)
  • Megha Nayyar (SOPU)
  • Tarun Tomar (HAS)

Joint secretary

  • Dheeraj Garg (PUSU)
  • DIkit Paldon (HPSU)
  • Gourav Chahal (PUHH)
  • Kulwinder Singh (USO)

Last-ditch efforts

After Monday's incident of alleged attack on the presidential candidate of a student group, the campus witnessed peaceful activities on Tuesday. The day also witnessed a major push by groups to their online canvassing as part of their last-ditch effort to woo voters.

