Chandigarh squad for girls’ U-19 cricket meet

Chandigarh, October 5
Parushi Prabhakar will lead the city team in BCCI Women U-19 One Day Tournament in Kolkata, starting on October 8.
The UT squad includes Sarah, Kavya Dhingra, Jasnoor, Rakhi, Mehak, Samayra Thakur, Tanishqa Rana, Sai Deepti Walia, Manvi Tomar, Gulnaz Grewal, Jaismeet Kaur, Ganika Bansal, Poorvi Singh, Khushi; Preeti Mehra (coach), Dr Manmeet Gill (manager), Raj Yadav (trainer) and Jasveer Kaur (physio).
