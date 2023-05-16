NIA to rope in retd cops to enhance probe

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, May 15

To enhance its investigative capabilities, premier anti-terror organisation National Investigation Agency (NIA) will hire retired cops or officials of central police as investigation experts to assist NIA sleuths in investigations at their branch office in Chandigarh.

As per the NIA, retired police officers, including Inspectors, DSPs, Additional SP, SP or equivalent, of central police organisations such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Customs, Income Tax, etc, will be engaged as investigation experts.

Experts to help officials hone skills NIA will initially hire 3 retired cops, including Inspectors, DSPs, Additional SP, SP or equivalent, of central police organisations such as CBI, NCB, IB, Income Tax, etc

They must have 10 years of experience in handling criminal investigation cases or intel work or counter-terrorism; to be hired for period of one to five years

Will assist officials in honing investigative skills, especially in financial fraud & money laundering, intel collection techniques, mgmt of criminal cases

The retired officer will need to have a minimum of 10 years of experience in handling criminal investigation cases or intelligence work or counter-terrorism.

The experts are expected to give consultancy and assistance in improving the investigative skills, techniques of intelligence collection, evidence gathering, management of criminal cases and case records. They will also have to provide consultancy in enhancing investigative skills related to financial fraud and money laundering.

The decision to hire retired officers as experts can be seen as a strategy to leverage the experience and expertise of seasoned professionals in the field. Retired officers are likely to have extensive knowledge and skills in areas such as crime investigation, forensic science, and law enforcement. Initially, three experts will be hired for minimum one year and maximum up to five years.

The NIA is a federal agency of the Government of India and is responsible for countering terrorism and other national security threats in the country. The agency has the authority to investigate and prosecute offences under various Acts, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) and the NIA Act.

The NIA’s Branch Office is located at the community centre in Model Burail Jail, Sector 50.