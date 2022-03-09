No new Covid case in Panchkula

Panchkula: No fresh Covid case surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 44,088. No fresh death was reported during this period. Of the 44,088 cases reported from the district so far, 43,646 patients have been cured. There are now 28 active cases. The death toll stands at 414. TNS
13 more found infected in city
Chandigarh: The city saw 13 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday. The total number of positive patients has reached 91,819. The active caseload stands at 66 and the death count at 1,165. TNS
9 +ve in Mohali dist
Mohali: Nine fresh Covid cases were reported from the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,636, while 10 patients were cured. No new death was reported on Tuesday. Among the new cases, one each came from Dera Bassi, Kharar and the Mohali urban area, while six cases surfaced in the Dhakoli area of Zirakpur. There are now 67 active cases. The death toll stands at 1,148.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table
Attempt to resolve issues at LAC in eastern Ladakh
Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow
Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad
Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...
100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates
Job scam: Department of Rural Development and Panchayats con...