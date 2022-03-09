No new Covid case in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: No fresh Covid case surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 44,088. No fresh death was reported during this period. Of the 44,088 cases reported from the district so far, 43,646 patients have been cured. There are now 28 active cases. The death toll stands at 414. TNS

13 more found infected in city

Chandigarh: The city saw 13 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday. The total number of positive patients has reached 91,819. The active caseload stands at 66 and the death count at 1,165. TNS

9 +ve in Mohali dist

Mohali: Nine fresh Covid cases were reported from the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,636, while 10 patients were cured. No new death was reported on Tuesday. Among the new cases, one each came from Dera Bassi, Kharar and the Mohali urban area, while six cases surfaced in the Dhakoli area of Zirakpur. There are now 67 active cases. The death toll stands at 1,148.