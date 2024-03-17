Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 16

Over a year and a half after imposing a complete ban on the breeding of ferocious dog breeds — pitbulls and rottweilers — the Municipal Corporation is mulling the registration of dogs of such breeds only if these have been sterilised.

Officials said the decision was being taken in a bid to control the population of these ferocious dog breeds.

The MC had banned the breeding and keeping of such ferocious dogs in residences in October 2022 and directed the owners of such dogs to get their pets registered or face a hefty fine. However, the pet owners in continue to ignore MC’s directions and have failed to register these canines.

The MC had recently issued directions for the registration of pets. The MC Commissioner had said teams might take dogs into their custody in case these were found roaming in streets without leash.

As per data accessed from the MC, residents have registered 128 pet dogs with the civic body in fiscal 2023-24. MC officials said physical applications were not accepted. “The applications for registration of pets are accepted through the Saral Haryana website,” said an official.

Panchkula MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta said the MC had given residents one month to register their canines, after which they would initiate action against pet dogs found roaming in streets without leash. He said, “In a bid to deter people from breeding the banned dog breeds, we are mulling issuing directions that only sterilised dogs of ferocious breeds will be registered by the Panchkula Municipal Corporation.”

