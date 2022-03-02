Test-ing time ends, fans can watch India-Lanka tie

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, March 1

As soon as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced to allow spectators at the India-Sri Lanka Test match, a wave of happiness spread among cricket fans.

The upcoming match, scheduled from March 4, is a special event as it will be Virat Kohli’s 100th Test match. Earlier, the PCA authorities had announced to host the match amid closed doors citing Covid. However, on Monday, it was reported in these columns that there was a steep decline in Covid cases in SAS Nagar district and Punjab as well.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement today that cricket fans would be able to witness the historic moment of Kohli playing his 100th Test match. The Punjab Cricket Association confirmed that the Test match would be held with 50 per cent stadium capacity. The PCA had also decided to felicitate Kohli on his landmark achievement of playing 100 Tests. Kohli has scored 7,962 runs from 99 Tests at an average of 50.39. “As per BCCI directives, only 50 per cent spectators will be allowed to watch the match. The tickets will be available online only, starting tomorrow,” said Rajinder Gupta, president, PCA. Meanwhile, the update of allowing spectators spread like wild fire. “This is a welcome step. It will be Kohli’s 100th Test and he deserves spectators appreciating his contribution from the stands,” said Ankit, a cricket fan.

Sri Lankan players at IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Tuesday. Vicky

Sources confirmed that limited spectators’ stands will be opened, under the 50 per cent capacity and the pricing will be decided later in the evening. “The pricing is expected to be normal. By all means, the tickets will be available from noon onwards,” confirmed a source.

The PCA has a capacity to accommodate nearly 25,000 spectators at different stands, including AC Lounge (600), Pavilion Terrace (2,580), VIP Block (5,439), Chair Block (9,339), Student Block (2,500), North Pavilion (600) and PCC Members’ Block (5,400).

Teams attend practice session

Meanwhile, both Indian and Sri Lankan team members attended a practice session at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali, on Tuesday. The chairman of the BCCI selection committee, Chetan Sharma, was also present during the training session of the Indian side.

#indiavssrilanka