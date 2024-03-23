AAP leaders, workers protesting against Kejriwal’s arrest detained

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

The Delhi Police detained senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, along with other party workers, after they gathered at ITO on Friday. The police have imposed Section 144 at ITO and around the AAP party office at the DDU Marg.

A traffic jam at the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg at ITO on Friday.

Delhi Assembly sitting cancelled A Delhi Assembly sitting scheduled for Friday over the water and sewerage issues in the Capital was cancelled, according to an official bulletin. It said the next sitting of the House will be held on March 27. This comes in the backdrop of CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest Thursday night by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. PTI Snarl-up at ITO intersection Due to the protest and police barricading, a massive traffic jam was witnessed at the ITO intersection

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday announced that the ITO Metro station will continue to remain closed until further notice

The Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station will also remain closed in addition to ITO Metro station till further notice

“I have been detained by the Delhi Police while peacefully protesting at ITO. First, these people arrest the Chief Minister of Delhi in a false case, then peaceful protesters are also being arrested. If this is not murder of democracy, then what is it?” Delhi Minister Atishi wrote in a post on X.

At a press conference late night on Thursday, AAP leaders had announced that the party would protest in front of the BJP headquarters.

Along with the deployment of the Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force had also been called to maintain law and order in the area. The police officials had reportedly asked the protesters to disperse as Section 144 had been imposed in the area.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, close to the Lok Sabha elections, sparked protests from party workers. The Opposition has also criticised the government for his arrest ahead of the General Election.

Another senior leader of the party, Gopal Rai said the party would ‘gherao’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on March 26, to register a protest against Chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal’s arrest by the ED.

Due to the protest and police barricading, massive traffic congestion was witnessed at the ITO intersection.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday announced that the ITO Metro Station will continue to remain closed until further notice. The DMRC also announced closure of Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station in view of AAP’s protest.

