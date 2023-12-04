Man arrested for killing brother-in-law

PTI

New Delhi, December 3

The Delhi Police has arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly killing his brother-in-law following an altercation over Rs 1,500 in the Swarn Park area of outer district, officials on Sunday said.

The suspect has been identified as Mahender, alias Bhola, of Swarn Park area, the police said.

“We received a PCR call at 1.14 am on December 2 regarding the murder of a man. A team was sent to the spot and the victim was identified as Naresh (40), who was a rag-picker by profession. A case of murder was registered and the body was sent for post-mortem,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram.

“The suspect during interrogation revealed he hit his brother-in-law on the head with a brick multiple times, resulting in his death,” the DCP said. Further probe is underway.