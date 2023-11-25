Soumya Vishwanathan murder: Four convicts sentenced to life imprisonment, fifth gets 3 years in jail

New Delhi, November 25
A court here on Saturday sentenced four convicts in the killing of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008 to life imprisonment while the fifth convict was sent to three years in jail.
Ordering the quantum of punishment, the court said the offence does not fall in the category of rarest of rare cases. So request for death penalty is refused, it said.
Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ajay Kumar have been sentenced to life imprisonment. The fifth convict, Ajay Sethi, has been sentenced to simple imprisonment for three years.
Vishwanathan, who was working with a leading English news channel, was shot dead in the early hours of September 30, 2008, on south Delhi's Nelson Mandela Marg while she was returning home from work. Police claimed the motive was robbery.
On October 18, the court convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, and Ajay Kumar under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) provisions for committing organised crime resulting in the death of any person.
Ajay Sethi was convicted under IPC section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and MCOCA provisions for conspiring to abet, aid, or knowingly facilitate organised crime and receiving proceeds of organised crime.
According to the prosecution, Ravi Kapoor shot Vishwanathan with a country-made pistol on September 30, 2008, on Nelson Mandela Marg in South Delhi while chasing the victim's car to rob her. Amit Shukla, Ajay Kumar and Baljeet Malik were also with Kapoor.
Police recovered the car used in the murder from the fifth accused Ajay Sethi alias Chacha.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cash-for-query case: CBI registers preliminary enquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal with a comp...
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Focus now on vertical drilling, rescue op to start in next 24-36 hours, says NDMA
86 metres of vertical drilling needed to reach tunnel's crus...
Impatience grows among trapped men, kin as rescue work at Uttarkashi tunnel hits repeated hurdles
The communication between the trapped workers and their rela...
Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year
The security breach happened on January 5, 2022, when Modi w...
Delhi L-G gives nod to filing appeal in Supreme Court against acquittal of 6 accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
The L-G directs the Home Department to identify and fix acco...