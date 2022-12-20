30-year-old Sikh man, who had arrived from Punjab's Faridkot a month ago, dies in truck accident in Canada

Toronto, December 20

A 30-year-old Sikh, who came to Canada just last month from Punjab, died on the spot after being hit by a transport truck in Mississauga.

Manpreet Singh was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened at Courtneypark Drive and Edwards Boulevard just before 7 am on December 13, Peel Regional Police said.

Manpreet worked at a factory in Mississauga and had left early in the morning.

"At around 6.50 am, he met with the accident. He got down the bus and was walking when a truck hit him," Manpreet's friend Balwinder Singh told Omni News, a multilingual and multicultural television broadcaster in Canada.

Balwinder said that Manpreet, an only child, had come from Punjab's Faridkot district on a spousal visa.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for taking Manpreet's body to India for the funeral.

Last month, 20-year-old Indian student Kartik Saini was killed after he was hit and dragged by a pickup truck while crossing a road on a cycle in Toronto.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, so far this year, there have been 259 fatalities on OPP-patrolled roads, waterways and trails. IANS