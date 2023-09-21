Police officer should be put on unpaid leave for comments about Indian student's death in Seattle: Police Commission

PTI

Seattle, September 21

The Seattle Community Police Commission has recommended the city police chief to relieve from duty and withhold pay for an officer under investigation for joking about and downplaying the death of a 23-year-old Indian student when an overspeeding police car driven by another officer struck her.

Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by a police vehicle driven by Officer Kevin Dave when she was crossing a street on January 23 this year. He was driving at 74 mph on the way to a report of a drug overdose call.

The 21-member commission and its three appointed co-chairs on Wednesday also asked Seattle police Chief Adrian Diaz to “immediately engage in a workgroup” made up of the Community Police Commission (CPC), the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) and the Office of Inspector General to “address repeated concerns with the culture of policing and police practices at Seattle Police Department, the Seattle Times reported.

Wednesday's letter called on Diaz to suspend without pay Officer Daniel Auderer, the vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG), who came under investigation earlier this month after department officials listened to audio from Auderer's body camera during an investigation into the death of Kandula, a student who was struck and killed by a speeding police vehicle in January.

In bodycam footage released last week by the Seattle Police Department, Officer Auderer laughed about the deadly crash and dismissed any implication Dave might be at fault or that a criminal investigation was necessary.

Auderer, who was involved in the investigation, can be heard laughing, calling Kandula a “regular person” and suggesting that the department “write a cheque”.

“Eleven thousand dollars. She was 26 anyway,” Auderer said, misstating Kandula's age. “She had limited value.”

An SPD spokesperson declined to comment on Wednesday on the CPC's recommendation, referencing a previous statement about the body-camera video.

The SPOG has said Auderer's statements were taken out of context and that he was mocking lawyers and a legal system that places monetary value on human life.