Here is how Karan Kundrra believes girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash has ‘ruined his image’, says 'mere career ki dhajjiya uda di'

Chandigarh, February 11
Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash said that her boyfriend actor Karan Kundrra told her that she has “ruined his image”.
Speaking to Bollywood Life, Tejasswi said, "Karan often tells me that he, too, gets surprised by himself as he never thought he'd ever be doing 'baby' talks in any relationship. In fact, one of his videos is going viral where he is seen asking, 'Aise baby talk kaun karta hai, main toh abhi nahi karunga,' and cut to today when he calling me 'ladoo and baby.'”
Ohk..tym fr some positivity..n smiles..— Ishika #TejRan.... (@IshikaNagarwal) February 5, 2022
"When sunny said.. He never felt like this before..he literally meant it..here's some instances.." 💕💕💕#TejRan #TejRanFam #TejRanRewind #KaranKundraa #TejasswiPrakash @kkundrra @itsmetejasswi
Credit : Respective Owners... pic.twitter.com/UyuujkPzZF
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love and have carried on with the relationship outside the show.
In a recent interview, Tejasswi revealed that Karan himself was surprised that he has adopted calling her 'baby', something he never thought that he would do in a relationship and that it was affected his 'image'.
Tejasswi goes on to say that Karan jokes that all this was ruining his 'angry young man image'.
She said, “Karan tells me, 'Mera image pura khrabb hogaya hai, mera angry young man ka image tha, tune mere career ki dhajjiya uda di hai, abhi log muje Sunny bulaate hai'.”
Tejasswi was the winner of Bigg Boss 15 and Karan was second.
