Matthew Perry's funeral draws 'Friends' stars and tears, actor laid to rest near ‘Friends’ studio in Los Angeles

Chandigarh, November 4

The world of entertainment suffered a significant loss when beloved actor Matthew Perry, best known as Chandler Bing from the iconic TV series 'Friends,' passed away unexpectedly at the age of 54. As fans and colleagues mourned his sudden departure, the actor is laid to rest but his legacy lives on.

A private funeral for Matthew Perry was held on a Friday afternoon, with his 'Friends' co-stars joining friends and family to bid their final farewell. The ceremony, reported by both Variety and People, took place at the serene Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, a resting place for notable figures such as Paul Walker, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, and Nipsey Hussle. The emotional gathering commenced around 3 p.m. and concluded at 5 p.m., leaving attendees with cherished memories and heartfelt tributes.

Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow, Perry's beloved 'Friends' co-stars, were among those in attendance. Their presence underscored the profound bond that the cast shared, both on and off the screen. It was evident that they were more than just castmates; they were a tight-knit family.

Here's a video of them arriving at the funeral:

Friends co-stars attend Matthew Perry's funeral. pic.twitter.com/Upsrn32k2N — Iyan Velji (@IyanVelji) November 4, 2023

In the wake of Perry's untimely death, the 'Friends' stars came together, releasing a joint statement to express their grief and commemorate their fellow cast member. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," the statement reads. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

They continued, "In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world." It was a touching testament to the enduring friendship and camaraderie that defined the 'Friends' cast.

While Matthew Perry's portrayal of Chandler Bing brought joy and laughter to millions of viewers, his personal life was marked by a well-documented struggle with alcohol and drug abuse, particularly during the height of his fame in the '90s. He faced addiction head-on, seeking help and rehab following a jet ski accident in 1997. Later, he turned his Malibu property into a sober living facility, demonstrating his commitment to recovery and helping others.

In honor of his memory, a foundation bearing his name was established, dedicated to assisting those battling addiction. Perry's own words from a 2022 podcast interview capture the essence of his mission, "When I die, I don't want 'Friends' to be the first thing that's mentioned – I want helping others to be the first thing that's mentioned."

His memoir, 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,' further underscored his commitment to the cause. "Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down," Perry said, as reported by Variety.

Matthew Perry's legacy extends beyond the laughter he brought into our lives as Chandler Bing. It lives on in the support he offered to those battling addiction and the enduring friendships he shared with his 'Friends' co-stars. As the world remembers this remarkable actor, it's clear that he left an indelible mark on both the world of entertainment and the lives he touched through his dedication to recovery and helping others.