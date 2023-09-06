Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to marry in Udaipur later this month

Jaipur, September 6
AAP party leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra will reportedly tie the wedding knot in Lake City Udaipur this month, sources said.
The wedding rituals will be held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24, they added.
During this period, many celebrities from politics and Bollywood will come to Udaipur.
If sources are to be believed, mehendi, haldi and sangeet events will start from September 23.
Also there are discussions that a reception will be held in Gurugram after the wedding.
Several film personalities, including Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and leaders from Delhi and other states are expected to attend the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia ‘committed’ to making Delhi G20 summit a success but Ukraine logjam to persist
Moscow to caution against hasty transition to green energy, ...
Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked in UP for 'hurting religious sentiments'
Stalin booked for his call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and K...
Blocking evidence-based listing proposals for globally sanctioned terrorists without justification smacks of doublespeak: India at UN
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Party high command's decision supreme, Navjot Sidhu says amid row over alliance with AAP
Leaders of the Congress party in Punjab have strongly oppose...
Supreme Court agrees to hear Editor Guild's plea seeking protection from coercive action in FIRs lodged in Manipur
2 FIRs have been lodged against Guild members in Manipur and...