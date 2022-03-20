Vicky Kaushal protect wife Katrina Kaif as their families bond for dinner date; watch video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 20

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif families were clicked at Bastian Worli, Mumbai, as they stepped out for a dinner date on Saturday afternoon. The pictures were shared by the paparazzi showed that the two families had a good time.

Katrina was seen in denim look, whereas Vicky chose a casual black tee with grey pants.

Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquotte also joined them as Vicky’s parents were along. His brother Sunny Kaushal, too, was in the family photo.

In a video, Vicky Kaushal was seen escorting wife Katrina.

Take a look at the photos and the videos:

