Vicky Kaushal protect wife Katrina Kaif as their families bond for dinner date; watch video

Chandigarh, March 20
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif families were clicked at Bastian Worli, Mumbai, as they stepped out for a dinner date on Saturday afternoon. The pictures were shared by the paparazzi showed that the two families had a good time.
Katrina was seen in denim look, whereas Vicky chose a casual black tee with grey pants.
Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquotte also joined them as Vicky’s parents were along. His brother Sunny Kaushal, too, was in the family photo.
In a video, Vicky Kaushal was seen escorting wife Katrina.
Just a man protecting his wife💫#vickat #katrinakaif #vickykaushal pic.twitter.com/VhNNF7d5bO— Vickat gif library (@vickatgifs) March 19, 2022
😭💜— Tee🥀 (@Itsmetee7) March 19, 2022
Them holding hands.#vickat #katrinakaif #vickykaushal pic.twitter.com/MzstqlOsOl
#VickyKaushal— ఌ (@stanvickat) March 19, 2022
Protective husband. Protective son pic.twitter.com/swmCQp7RYX
He is so protective of her💜— Tee🥀 (@Itsmetee7) March 19, 2022
I think its beautiful 😌🧿#vickat #katrinakaif #vickykaushal pic.twitter.com/ZqBWdcjs1y
Take a look at the photos and the videos:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
